(News story) Robert Marshall Wilson, a longtime Bowling Green State University chemistry professor whose research in photochemistry earned him high honors, died Feb. 20 at Wood County Hospital. He was 80.
He had emerged cancer-free after undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer about five years ago and had been in generally good health until recently, his wife, Antonia Wilson, said.
Mr. Wilson was actively teaching and conducting research at BGSU, where he joined the Center for Photochemical Sciences as a research professor in 2005.
"He was considered a very good teacher," his wife said. "He had graduate students that still keep in touch with him. They still send us Christmas cards."
He was proud to see his graduate students obtain their doctoral degrees, she added. He concentrated his research in organic methods and studied the chemical application of lasers and DNA photomanipulation.
In 2018, he was named an Inter-American Photochemical Society fellow, an award reserved for only two percent of the society's membership of about 600.
"He was very proud. He was happy when his work was recognized," Mrs. Wilson said.
Two BGSU chemistry colleagues, Malcom Forbes and Javaraman Sivaguru, nominated him for the honor. They wrote that he was "a fantastic teacher, an able administrator, a collegial colleague, and an excellent mentor to young faculty," according to a Jan. 28, 2019 article in The Blade.
Before moving to Bowling Green to work at the university, Mr. Wilson spent 38 years at University of Cincinnati as a professor, including eight years as chairman of the university's chemistry department.
Throughout his career, he was asked to speak about his research across the world and traveled to Iceland, Brazil, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, and within the United States.
"He was very involved with his work," Mrs. Wilson said. "He was very reluctant to take any time off for any reason, so much of our vacations were scheduled around his meetings."
He gave his last talk in Chile in November, she said.
Mr. Wilson was also an avid birder and made time on every work trip to go bird-watching. He was working to create an online database that would allow fellow birders to search by location or by bird to find out which regions of the world various birds were located.
"He loved nature," his wife said.
Mr. Wilson was born Oct. 18, 1939 to Robert Fitzpatrick and Eugenia Wilson in Reading, Pa. His father made his career in the military, so he grew up moving between Japan, France, and the U.S., his wife said.
He received his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Penn State University in 1961 and his doctorate in organic chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1965. His postdoctoral fellowship was at Harvard University.
Surviving are his wife, Antonia Wilson, whom he married June 17, 1967; daughter Laura Witherow; son Dan Wilson; and one grandson.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Feb. 29 at the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
The family suggests tributes to Bridge Hospice of Bowling Green.
This is a news story by Sarah Elms. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6103.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 24, 2020