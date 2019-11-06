Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Heritage Church of God,
3520 Strayer Rd
Maumee, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Heritage Church of God
3520 Strayer Rd
Maumee, OH
Robert Mason Rogers Sr.


1933 - 2019
Robert Mason Rogers Sr. Obituary
Robert Mason Rogers, Sr.

Robert Mason Rogers, Sr. age 86, of Holland, OH passed away November 3, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was born February 20, 1933 in Lime Stone County, AL to Floyd and Tera (Furline) Rogers. Robert served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed with Interstate System for 28 years, UHF Holland Motor Freight and part time at National Rental Car and H & R Block. Robert was a member of Heritage Church of God.

Robert is survived by his wife, June M. Rogers; children, Deborah (Joy) Rogers-Holsten, Donna Salah, Robert Rogers, Jr. and Terri L. Leonard; half-brother, Doyce Ray Rogers; 8 grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 15 step-great grandchildren; step-sons, Michael, Kenneth and Thomas Bailey. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his step-son, Daniel Bailey; siblings, Maggie, Lois, Edna and Estel.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Heritage Church of God, 3520 Strayer Rd Maumee where the family will greet guests at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s in Robert's memory.

To leave a special message for Robert's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 6, 2019
