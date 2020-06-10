Robert "Bob" N. FurrJanuary 11, 1937 - June 6, 2020Robert "Bob" N. Furr, 83, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was known as a loving husband, father and devoted follower of Jesus. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Ann, whom he cherished and adored, always calling her "Love" or "My Dawn Ann".They shared a great love. He will be missed beyond measure.Robert was born on January 11, 1937, to David and Juanita (McFadden) Furr in Detroit, Michigan.He graduated from the University of Toledo in 1960 and dedicated his career to the field of education for over 35 years.Robert was a faithful Christian and attended Compelled Church for several years. He loved the Pastors and people of Compelled, and was always grateful for the prayers and kindness they showed during this difficult time.He is survived also by his children, Beth Ann (Mark) Hartstein, Amy (Paul) Carson, Michael Cornwell, Michele Cornwell; three grandchildren, Melissa, Melinda and his very special granddaughter, Jillian; two great-grandchildren, Alex and Kelly. Also, brother, Karl (Cynthia) Furr of Ontario, Canada; sister, Judy Williams of Lakeland, Florida and Jeffrey Furr of Florida.Visitation will begin at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman Rd.) Temperance, Michigan, on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 11:00 am with services at 1:00 pm. Webcasting of the service will be available 10 minutes before the service begins. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, LaSalle, Michigan.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Compelled Church, 8970 Jackman Road, Temperance, Michigan 48182.