Robert N. Furr
1937 - 2020
Robert "Bob" N. Furr

January 11, 1937 - June 6, 2020

Robert "Bob" N. Furr, 83, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was known as a loving husband, father and devoted follower of Jesus. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Ann, whom he cherished and adored, always calling her "Love" or "My Dawn Ann".

They shared a great love. He will be missed beyond measure.

Robert was born on January 11, 1937, to David and Juanita (McFadden) Furr in Detroit, Michigan.

He graduated from the University of Toledo in 1960 and dedicated his career to the field of education for over 35 years.

Robert was a faithful Christian and attended Compelled Church for several years. He loved the Pastors and people of Compelled, and was always grateful for the prayers and kindness they showed during this difficult time.

He is survived also by his children, Beth Ann (Mark) Hartstein, Amy (Paul) Carson, Michael Cornwell, Michele Cornwell; three grandchildren, Melissa, Melinda and his very special granddaughter, Jillian; two great-grandchildren, Alex and Kelly. Also, brother, Karl (Cynthia) Furr of Ontario, Canada; sister, Judy Williams of Lakeland, Florida and Jeffrey Furr of Florida.

Visitation will begin at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman Rd.) Temperance, Michigan, on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 11:00 am with services at 1:00 pm. Webcasting of the service will be available 10 minutes before the service begins. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, LaSalle, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Compelled Church, 8970 Jackman Road, Temperance, Michigan 48182.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
JUN
15
Service
01:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
Funeral services provided by
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
June 9, 2020
Good person who I enjoyed talking to at the Christmas parties at Compelled church.
John Klosinski
Friend
June 9, 2020
I will always remember him as wonderful principal at South Elementary School. He was caring, professional and all around good person.
Barbara Covell
Coworker
