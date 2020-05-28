Robert N. MacAllister



Robert N. MacAllister, 85, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Robert is survived by his daughter, Denise Urban; his sister, Kathy MacAllister; his loving ex-wife, Bonnie A. MacAllister;and step-sons, Andrew T. Dutcher and William S. Dutcher; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl MacAllister (Yaney), John J. MacAllister Sr; and siblings, John MacAllister Jr. (Shirley), James MacAllister (Ann), Rose Long (James) and Jeanne Livingston (Jack).



As a young man Robert served in the United States Army. Later he made his career selling books and was the president of the eastern division of P.F. Collier McMillan Publishing for a number of years. Robert will be remembered fondly by his many friends and family for his larger than life personality, his story telling skills and his willingness to help those in need.



The family wishes to thank the Addison Heights Care Center for its kindness to Robert during his final months of life, and also wish to thank Bonnie MacAllister for her unwavering friendship to Robert throughout his illness.



A private celebration of life will be held in Robert's honor at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store