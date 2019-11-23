|
|
BMCM (SW) USN Ret.
Robert P. Finn
BMCM (SW) USN Ret. Robert P. Finn, 72, of Port Clinton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Kobacker House, Columbus, Ohio. He was born July 3, 1947 in Toledo, OH, the son of Robert P. and Edna (Mathews) Finn. Robert retired from the United States Navy on December 31, 1992 after 30 years of service. Robert's naval career consisted of serving over 21 years of sea time while also proudly serving time in Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm during which he received numerous commendations and campaign medals. He was a member and past Post Commander of VFW Post 2480, Port Clinton, Elks Lodge No. 1718, Port Clinton, Fleet Reserve Association, and the former Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1610, Port Clinton. Robert enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, bowling and playing pool. He was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan.
Surviving are his children: Robert P. (Mary Lynn) Finn, Jr., of Robbinston, ME, Jenny Chidori (Eddy) Padgett of Virginia Beach, VA, Erin Michelle (Tony) Myers of Worthington, OH; grandchildren: Brayden J. Finn, Robert P. Finn, Eddy J. Padgett, Jr., James R. Myers, Amelia S. Finn, Aiden M. Finn; mother: Edna Mae Finn of Toledo; sister: Sandra Ohms of Toledo, OH, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife: Tsurumi Finn; father: Robert P. Finn; son: Mathew C. Finn and grandson: Charlie A. Finn.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St., Port Clinton, OH, where visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Interment will be in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr. Columbus, OH 43214. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 23, 2019