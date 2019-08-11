|
Robert "Bob" P. Hodur
After just 99 days of separation, Robert (Bob) P. Hodur was reunited with his beloved wife of 71 years, Patricia on August 5, 2019. At the time of his passing, Bob's family was gathered around his bed comforted that his wish was fulfilled to be with Pat.
Bob was born Dec. 2, 1924 to Rose and Stanley Hodur. He graduated from Libby High School and worked in his father's service station until volunteering for service with the Army during WW2 where he saw combat in the European theatre with the 3326th SIAM Company. He was proud to serve his country and was awarded two Bronze Stars for his service, the Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal for WW2.
After returning to Toledo and resuming work with his father, he met his wife Pat and they married June 7, 1947. They had two children, Greg (Nancy) Hodur of Fargo, ND and Marcia (Don) Bergfeld of Sylvania, OH.
Bob was a successful businessman who at various times owned a trucking line and chain of tire stores until his retirement. Bob was an avid sports enthusiast who played softball and bowled well into his 50's. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion Przybylski Post 642, and Christ the King Parish.
His retirement years were filled with family activity centered around his three grandsons who were the light of Bob and Pat's lives; Brian Bergfeld of Westmont, IL, Eric (Stephanie) Bergfeld of Lewis Center, OH, and Matt (Jacque) Bergfeld of Perrysburg, OH. Toward the end of their lives they were able to welcome great-granddaughters, Gianna, Brynley, and Avery.
Much of their time was spent with family and friends at the family cottage on Vineyard Lake in Brooklyn, MI. Bob frequently organized daytime volleyball games and card games that would go late into the night with the many good friends and neighbors over the 50 years they traveled to the lake. Bob and Pat also liked to travel with other family members and friends during their younger retirement years.
Bob is predeceased by his parents; his sister, Emelia and brother-in-law, Walter Kwapich. Bob is survived by his brother-in-law, John (Pat) Glowczewski; numerous nieces and nephews and longtime family and friends.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 12 noon at Christ the King Church in Toledo, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christ the King 'Martha's Meals' program will be appreciated.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019