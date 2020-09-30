1/1
Robert P. Newhouse
1991 - 2020
Robert P. Newhouse

Robert Paul Newhouse, age 29, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away September 25, 2020. Mr. Newhouse was a graduate of Start High School and had been a longtime employee of FedEx. He enjoyed bowling, baseball and his dogs and spending time with his family and friends. Robert was born on June 7, 1991, in Toledo, Ohio and was the son of Robert and Paula (Temple) Newhouse.

In addition to his parents; he is survived by his step sister, Lori Newhouse of Detroit Michigan; his maternal grandparents, Paul and Barbara Temple, of Edon; 4 nieces and nephews; 11 aunts, uncles, 28 cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Otto and Vinnie Newhouse of Toledo.

Visitation will be held on October 2, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ansberg West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with social distancing requirements in place. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, 2224 Dorr Street in Toledo. Donations may be paid directly to Paula and Bob Newhouse.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The wearing of masks is encouraged to prevent spread of the virus, and limiting your time with the family is recommended. Recommended capacities for the building will also be observed. Anyone showing any symptoms of infection may share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message or leaving an online condolence at

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
OCT
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
