Robert P. Shrader



Robert Patrick Shrader, 67, of Millbury, Ohio passed away unexpectedly, Friday, February 22, 2019 while on a Caribbean cruise with his wife and friends. Bob was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 29, 1951 to Charles W and Natalie (Willbrandt) Shrader. He was a 1970 Waite High School Graduate and a proud U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran. He retired in 2009 after 37 years as an electrician for Textileather. Bob enjoyed vacationing in the Caribbean along with scuba diving.



Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda K.; sons, Shawn (Becky), Randy (Kari); grandchildren, Emma, Lorelei, Kayden; brother and sister-in-law, Charles III and Sandra Shrader; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Barenbrugge. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry; and father-in-law Philip Barenbrugge.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16 at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road, Millbury, Ohio from 11:00 AM until the time of his funeral service at 5:00 PM. Memorial donations may be given to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at http://www.dav.org. Private graveside service will be held in Lake Township Cemetery.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019