Robert P. Stockman
Robert Paul Stockman, 59, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born July 24, 1960 in Toledo to George and Janice (Schlegel) Stockman.
Robert enlisted in the Navy serving his country for 4 years. He worked at Peterson Spring for over 30 years. Robert enjoyed drag racing and watching t.v.
Left to cherish his memory is his, mother, Janice Stockman; siblings, Frederick (Tina Cole) Stockman, Janet (Brian) Cornoyer, Carol (Dan) Davies, Cathy Smith, and Richard Stockman; and 2 nephews and 2 nieces.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, George Stockman.
Interment for Robert at Toledo Memorial Park will be private due to the outbreak of the China coronavirus.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.