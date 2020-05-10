Robert P. Stockman
1960 - 2020
Robert Paul Stockman, 59, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born July 24, 1960 in Toledo to George and Janice (Schlegel) Stockman.

Robert enlisted in the Navy serving his country for 4 years. He worked at Peterson Spring for over 30 years. Robert enjoyed drag racing and watching t.v.

Left to cherish his memory is his, mother, Janice Stockman; siblings, Frederick (Tina Cole) Stockman, Janet (Brian) Cornoyer, Carol (Dan) Davies, Cathy Smith, and Richard Stockman; and 2 nephews and 2 nieces.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, George Stockman.

Interment for Robert at Toledo Memorial Park will be private due to the outbreak of the China coronavirus.

Please continue to support the Stockman Family during this difficult time by sharing your prayers and thoughts on NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Toledo Memorial Park
May 10, 2020
I worked with Bob for the last seven years. Really good guy with some of the funniest stories. We're are gonna miss you Bobby. RIP my friend.
Gregory Perkins
Coworker
May 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kevin Stockman
Family
