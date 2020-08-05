Robert Paul "BoBo" Geiner
Robert Paul "Bobo" Geiner, age 88, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 29, 1932, in Toledo to Frank and Frances Geiner.
Bob was a truck driver for over forty years and had in excess of 3 million safe miles, retiring from Roadway Inc. in 1993. Bob ran trap and skeet at Camp Perry for 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motor cycling, billiards and lived life to the fullest.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Anna Marie (Kirchen) Geiner; sister, Ginger (Ray) Stevens; children, Debbie (Hank) Hoppe, Sherry (Mike) Cornet, Daniel (Lois) Geiner, Bob (Denise) Geiner, Jeff (Terry) Geiner, Tina (Tony) Geiner and Annie (Bruce) Geiner; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his son, Rob Geiner; brothers, Frank and Jim; daughter-in-law, Lisa; grandson, A.J. and great-grandson, Brady.
Every family gathering Dad would say, "I started all this" and let out a Geiner chuckle.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, August 6th, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 7th, at Immaculate Conception Church, 434 Western Ave., Toledo, OH 43609, at 11:00 a.m. where the family will begin receiving guests at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Due to the current conditions caused by the pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required by the funeral home and the church.
Special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to the Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.comwww.coylefuneralhome.com