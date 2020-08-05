1/1
Robert Paul "BoBo" Geiner
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Paul "BoBo" Geiner

Robert Paul "Bobo" Geiner, age 88, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 29, 1932, in Toledo to Frank and Frances Geiner.

Bob was a truck driver for over forty years and had in excess of 3 million safe miles, retiring from Roadway Inc. in 1993. Bob ran trap and skeet at Camp Perry for 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motor cycling, billiards and lived life to the fullest.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Anna Marie (Kirchen) Geiner; sister, Ginger (Ray) Stevens; children, Debbie (Hank) Hoppe, Sherry (Mike) Cornet, Daniel (Lois) Geiner, Bob (Denise) Geiner, Jeff (Terry) Geiner, Tina (Tony) Geiner and Annie (Bruce) Geiner; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, Rob Geiner; brothers, Frank and Jim; daughter-in-law, Lisa; grandson, A.J. and great-grandson, Brady.

Every family gathering Dad would say, "I started all this" and let out a Geiner chuckle.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, August 6th, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 7th, at Immaculate Conception Church, 434 Western Ave., Toledo, OH 43609, at 11:00 a.m. where the family will begin receiving guests at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Due to the current conditions caused by the pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required by the funeral home and the church.

Special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to the Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Rosary
06:30 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved