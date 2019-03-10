Home

Groff Funeral Homes
1607 E. Perkins Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 626-3632
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum
2224 Dorr St
Toledo, OH
View Map
1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Paul Greb Obituary
Robert Paul Greb

October 20, 1925 - March 2, 2019

Robert Paul Greb, 93, of Maumee and residing in Sandusky, passed away Saturday evening, March 2, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home following an extended illness.

Robert was born October 20, 1925 in Toledo, OH to the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Kaptur) Grzybowski.

During high school, Robert worked at Central Coal Company, which was owned by his father. Robert received his bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona in 1950. He was a Veteran of the United Sates Navy and served during WWII. He owned and operated Ohio Hardware alongside his brother, Melvin for 45 years. Robert was the founder and member of the Toledo Ski Club, and was an avid skier and had planned a ski trip to Vail, CO every year. He was also a member of the Toledo Tennis Club and Bayview Yacht Club. Robert was a world traveler, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Robert is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Nowak) Greb.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Melvin.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 2224 Dorr St, Toledo, OH 43607. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory Sandusky Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 10, 2019
