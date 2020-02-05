|
Robert R. Stewart
Robert R. Stewart, age 69, passed away at home on February 2, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1950 in Ashland, KY. A proud Marine Corp. veteran, he had retired from the maintenance department at Aramark. Bob loved traveling with his wife, especially by train. He was passionate about his church, Riverpoint Ministries United Methodist Church, and was also a member of the Elks Lodge. Bob enjoyed dressing up as "Santa" every Christmas for friends, neighborhood children, businesses, and "Toys for Tots".
Robert is survived by his daughter, Dianna Meadows and beloved canine companion, Pepper. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jacqueline A. Stewart in 2017.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of military honors at Noon on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Riverpoint Ministries United Methodist Church, 2862 131st St. Toledo, OH. A funeral service will be conducted at the church immediately following military honors. Arrangements entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be considered to Riverpoint Ministries United Methodist Church. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020