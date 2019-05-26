Home

Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Robert R. Wells


Robert R. Wells Obituary
Robert R. Wells

Robert R. Wells, 40, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1979 to Earl Wells and Debbie Stanley. He is survived by many brothers and sisters; his children, Millie, Christian, Morris, Stella and Robert, Jr.; one grandson, Ricky and a sister-in law, Tiffany Baehr.

Friends may call at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., on Tuesday, May 28th, from 1-8 pm and Wednesday, May 29th, from 1-8 pm. Funeral services will begin at 12 Noon on Thursday, May 30. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery

On line condolences can be left at walterfuneral home.com.

walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019
