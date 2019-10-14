|
(News story) Robert Raymond Lothery, a retired area YMCA executive, business owner, and a community volunteer who was an accomplished basketball player in his younger years, died Oct. 7 in his Toledo home. He was 77.
He suffered from dementia, his wife of 41 years, Billie Jean Lothery, said.
Mr. Lothery retired from the YMCA in 1997 after 25 years as the director of what now is Wayman Palmer YMCA. Before that, he was a substitute teacher for a couple of years at Robinson Junior High School and Lincoln Elementary School in Toledo Public Schools.
Upon retiring, he started his own lawn-service business in Toledo - Big Ray's Lawn Service. He ran the business until 2015, when he closed it and retired permanently.
Over the years, he served on the boards of directors of such organizations as Harbor Mental Health Service, Lucas County Board of Developmental Disability, YMCA Northwest Ohio, and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Toledo.
"He was a humanitarian, a visionary, an activist, and a community leader for the youth," Mrs. Lothery said. "He was a people person, knew no strangers, and was very helpful to anyone who needed help... He was a very kind person, often referred to as a gentle giant."
Mr. Lothery was born April 30, 1942 in Toledo to Paul Lothery and Mary Pearl Lyons-Lothery.
In 1960, he graduated from Macomber High School, where he played varsity basketball. He then continued his education on a basketball scholarship at what then was Tri-State University in Angola, In., graduating in the mid-1960s with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
Upon graduation from Tri-State, he played for five years with the Original Harlem Globetrotters, a famed basketball show team. He then played federation basketball for a few years.
In his free time, Mr. Lothery liked to bowl and travel with his wife. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan.
He was a longtime member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, where he was a former trustee, usher, and steward.
Mr. Lothery was preceded in death by two sisters and a nephew.
Surviving are wife, Billie Jean Lothery; brothers, Paul, Michael, and Darryl Lothery; sister, Janet Durley; and two grandsons.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.
A wake service will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 14, 2019