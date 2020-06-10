Robert "Bob" Robinson
Robert "Bob" Robinson, age 73, was called home June 2nd, 2020 in Pinellas Park, Florida. Bob was born on November 2nd, 1946 in Toledo Ohio. He attended Eastwood High School in Pemberville, Ohio and graduated in 1964. Bob worked for the Andersons in Maumee for 20 years and retired from Cameo Countertops in 1998.
Bob loved fishing, baseball, and college football. He was a die-hard Yankees and Ohio State football fan. Most of all, Bob loved to be with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He would attend almost all their sporting events and chances are you could hear him cheering them on or asking an umpire if he was watching the same game.
Bob and Sue lived in Whitehouse, Ohio for many years before moving to Pinellas Park, Florida in 2017. When Bob wasn't playing euchre with his friends around their community, you could find him doing crosswords and baking in the Florida sun. He had a generous heart and deeply loved his wife Susan.
Bob easily made lifelong friends wherever he went. He was funny and his straight-forward candor drew people to him. After the loss of his daughter, Teri Sue, he became an ordained minister so he could help counsel others, perform wedding ceremonies, and comfort people during a loved one's end of life celebration.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teri Sue Robinson; parents, Theresa (Mejia) Robinson and Thomas Robinson; and brother, James "Jim" Robinson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Susan; son, Ronald (Alecia) Robinson; granddaughter, Samantha (Dustin) Sentle; grandson, Alex Robinson; and great grandchildren, Olivia and Levi Sentle.
A celebration of his life will be announced later. The family requests that any donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Zach Bass and Moss Man – give all our love to Teri Sue and Brock.
Robert "Bob" Robinson, age 73, was called home June 2nd, 2020 in Pinellas Park, Florida. Bob was born on November 2nd, 1946 in Toledo Ohio. He attended Eastwood High School in Pemberville, Ohio and graduated in 1964. Bob worked for the Andersons in Maumee for 20 years and retired from Cameo Countertops in 1998.
Bob loved fishing, baseball, and college football. He was a die-hard Yankees and Ohio State football fan. Most of all, Bob loved to be with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He would attend almost all their sporting events and chances are you could hear him cheering them on or asking an umpire if he was watching the same game.
Bob and Sue lived in Whitehouse, Ohio for many years before moving to Pinellas Park, Florida in 2017. When Bob wasn't playing euchre with his friends around their community, you could find him doing crosswords and baking in the Florida sun. He had a generous heart and deeply loved his wife Susan.
Bob easily made lifelong friends wherever he went. He was funny and his straight-forward candor drew people to him. After the loss of his daughter, Teri Sue, he became an ordained minister so he could help counsel others, perform wedding ceremonies, and comfort people during a loved one's end of life celebration.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teri Sue Robinson; parents, Theresa (Mejia) Robinson and Thomas Robinson; and brother, James "Jim" Robinson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Susan; son, Ronald (Alecia) Robinson; granddaughter, Samantha (Dustin) Sentle; grandson, Alex Robinson; and great grandchildren, Olivia and Levi Sentle.
A celebration of his life will be announced later. The family requests that any donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Zach Bass and Moss Man – give all our love to Teri Sue and Brock.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.