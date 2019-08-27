|
|
Robert Ross Smith
Robert Ross Smith passed away from this life on August 24, 2019 at the age of 92. Bob was born in Lancaster, Ohio, to Paul and Aleta Smith in 1927, joining older brothers Paul and Edwin. He was the grandson of Albert Edwin Smith, former Methodist minister and president of Ohio Northern University. Robert was a life-long member of both the United Methodist Church and the Lakeside Chautauqua on Lake Erie. He was an Eagle Scout and was graduated from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio where he met his wife Phyllis White. Bob was retired from the JC Penney Company serving as a store manager for 36 years throughout the state of Ohio. In retirement he was a long- time resident of Toledo, Ohio and most recently of Otterbein Lakeside- Marblehead.
Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as a good friend to all who knew him. His beloved wife Phyllis and he were married in 1950 and together they raised three children, Steve (Barby), David (Becky) and Ellen (Kevin) McGeady. He and Phyllis loved to travel however; summers were always at their Lakeside Ohio cottage where they gathered to celebrate family, fishing and the Chautauqua experience. Bob was a Navy veteran of two wars, honorably discharged from World War II and again as a Lieutenant Junior Grade Officer on the Admiral's staff in the Korean War, serving on the heavy cruiser ship the USS St. Paul. He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He and Phyllis were married until her death in 2005. This August, Bob had just celebrated his 92nd birthday with his family and friends. Sitting on the cottage porch swing enjoying his family and friends was his favorite pastime along with boating, fishing and hunting.
Bob is survived by his three children, their spouses, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Sue White and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services will begin at 11am Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Lakeside United Methodist Church, 450 Central Ave. Lakeside- Marblehead, OH 43440 where the family will receive friends beginning at 10am. Following the Service, Bob will be interred at Toledo Memorial Park in a private ceremony with military honors. Memorials gifts may be made to the Lakeside Chautauqua Foundation, 236 Walnut Ave., Lakeside, OH 43440. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019