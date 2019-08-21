|
|
Robert Royal Beach Jr.
Robert Royal Beach Jr., age 79, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born August 26, 1939 to Robert R. Sr. and Helen (Rill) Beach in Toledo.
Robert graduated from DeVilbiss High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a machine operator at Champion Spark Plug after 26 years. Robert loved watching his grandchildren play sports, the Cleveland Indians, Browns, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed bowling in his younger years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon; son, Bryan (Susie) Beach; daughter, Robin (Scott) Struffolino; grandchildren, Kaylie and Kevin Beach, Robert Ryan, and Tyler Struffolino.
Family and Friends will be received on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. The Funeral service will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Roth Memorial Cemetery, Monclova, Ohio. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to the . Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 21, 2019