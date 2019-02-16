Robert Russell Adkins



March 29, 1930 - February 14, 2019



The adventurous and loving spirit of Robert Adkins of Hastings, Michigan has sailed to his heavenly home on February 14, 2019, at the age of 88. Robert was born on March 29, 1930 in Northwood, OH, the son of Ernest and Elsie Adkins. He graduated from Olney High School in 1948. Robert served in the National Guard during the Korean War.



Robert had a very strong work ethic and was a great provider for his family. He worked in nonfood sales for grocery stores and became a warehouse supervisor and a district manager. He enjoyed dancing and was very competitive in sailing, bowling and playing cards. Robert is preceded in death by his first wife, Jacqueline Adkins, his parents, brothers Howard and Norman, and sister Erma.



He is survived by his wife Enid Adkins; a son, Robert L. (Elaine) Adkins of Temperance, MI; daughters, Jeanne (Michael) Pollock of White House, OH, Susan (James) Murphy of Wyoming, MI, Tina (David) Heinrich of Zeeland, MI; a sister, Marian Cowell; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, from 6-8 PM at the Girrbach Funeral Home, Hastings, MI. A second visitation will be held, Monday, February 18, from 6-8 PM at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge, OH. Funeral Mass and burial will be held on Tuesday, February 19 at 10:30 AM at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Walbridge, OH with a luncheon following.



Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Hospice of Grand Rapids, the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church of Hastings, MI or the St. Jerome Catholic Church of Walbridge, OH. Arrangements by Girrbach Funeral Home in Hastings. To leave an online condolence visit www.girrbachfuneralhome.net.



