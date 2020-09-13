Robert S. "Bob" BodaRobert S. "Bob" Boda, age 93, of the Birmingham Area of Toledo, passed away September 9, 2020 at The Glendale. He was born August 27, 1927 in Toledo to John and Elizabeth (Surface) Boda. Bob left home at 17 and served his country in the U.S Merchant Marines (1944-1947) during WWII and then served in the U.S. Army (1950-1953). During his military career, Bob met and married his wife, Phyllis Lorraine Artz in 1951. They were married 54 years until Phyllis passed in 2005. He was employed with LOF for more than 40 years retiring in 1985.In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his loving wife Phyllis and his 9 siblings. Bob raised two children, Rob (Patricia) Boda and Perri Lynn Boda; grandchildren, Quinn and Jeffrey, Jenice, Jamie, Hershel and Janay; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. One of Bob's greatest attributes was that he was loved by all children and animals. Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.The family will receive guests, Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo (419-381-1900).Special thank you to The Glendale and Elara Hospice for their care of Bob. Memorial contributions may be made to The Glendale or Elara Hospice in Bob's memory.To leave a special message for Bob's family, please visit: