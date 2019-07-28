|
Robert S. Downs
Robert S. Downs, age 88, of Sylvania, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Flower Hospital. Robert was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Marion (Hardy) and Donald Downs, March 11, 1931. He worked as a Sales Director for General Tire for many years retiring in 1998. He married Deborah F. Walker January 5, 1957 and together shared 62 years together. He is survived by his loving family wife, Deborah Downs; children, Kim (Robert) Madden, Robert Stuart Jr. (Cynthia), David Walker (Diane) and William (Marsha) Downs; grandchildren, Robert III, Trevor, David S., Luke, Valerie, Hannah, Emily, Heather and Beth; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Dyer, Nancy Cliff and brother, Richard Downs.
The family would like to thank the staff at Flower Hospital for their tender care of Robert.
Services for Robert will be held at a later date. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019