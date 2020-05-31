Robert S. Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert S. Taylor

Robert S. Taylor, age 87, Local 55 Ironworker passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 29, 2020. Robert served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He leaves behind all his love and blessings to his wife, Mona L. Moses Taylor. He is also survived by son, Robert L. (Kathy) Taylor of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Tina Louise Taylor of Dayton, Ohio; step-children in Colorado and Toledo; and several grandchildren.

Services will be private for the family. Burial will be held at Lake Township Cemetery.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved