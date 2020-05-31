Robert S. TaylorRobert S. Taylor, age 87, Local 55 Ironworker passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 29, 2020. Robert served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He leaves behind all his love and blessings to his wife, Mona L. Moses Taylor. He is also survived by son, Robert L. (Kathy) Taylor of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Tina Louise Taylor of Dayton, Ohio; step-children in Colorado and Toledo; and several grandchildren.Services will be private for the family. Burial will be held at Lake Township Cemetery.