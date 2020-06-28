Robert Shern
1932 - 2020
Robert Shern

Robert Merrel Shern, 87, of Holland, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born in New Richmond, WI to Ervin and Ramona (Cartwright) Shern on November 23, 1932. In 1950, Bob joined the U.S. Army and served his country for three years while being stationed in Japan. After returning from Japan, Bob attended the University of Wisconsin where he was a member of the marching band. After graduating with his Bachelor's Degree in Business, Bob spent most of his professional career working at Owens Corning; over 29 years. He married his loving wife, Dorothy Sullivan in 1968. After retirement, Bob and his family opened up The Pretzel Shop at Franklin Park mall and then, with some persuasion from Dorothy, they opened The World Tea Co. in Sylvania. Bob was a talented golfer; he played all over the country while working for Owens Corning. He also enjoyed sailing and racing in the Mills Race. Besides sailing, Bob also enjoyed flying; he obtained his pilot's license in the late 1950's. Bob was constantly learning and enjoyed taking online classes to further his education. He loved to debate politics; in which he was never afraid to give his honest opinion. He will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Scott (Angela) Shern; grandchildren, Ellen, Marla, Grace; and brother-in-law, Gerald Sullivan; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Jennifer Shern; and parents.

A Graveside Service will be held privately for the family at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Heartland Hospice, 28555 Starbright Blvd, Suite E, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences to the family may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
