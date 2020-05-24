Robert "Bob" Simon
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Simon

Robert "Bob" Simon, of Sylvania went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at Heartland at ProMedica.

He was born in Toledo Ohio, on July 23, 1940. Bob graduated from Springfield High School and attended the University of Toledo.

In the early years Bob worked as a meat cutter for Joseph's and then Foodtown Grocery Stores. After retiring, he drove a school bus for the Sylvania School System where he enjoyed driving students to and from their schools.

His passion for the Lord, time spent with his family, and all things Ohio State were apparent to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. As a lifelong fisherman he loved to wet a line, especially with his kids. Bob would often take his family to the cottage at the lake or camping to enjoy special times. He was also very active in their church throughout his life. He was a gentle soul who will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all.

Bob is survived by his Wife and Partner of 55 years, Mary "Carol" Simon; Brother, John (Karen) Simon; Sons, Ken (Janice) Zraik, Rob (Renee) Simon, Michael (Michele) Zraik, Steven (Sue) Simon, Rick (Sue) Simon; and Daughter Kathy (Rick) Pidcock. Bob had 16 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Robert E. and Frances L. Simon.

Visitation and Services will be private due to the current circumstances. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. He will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home. To send condolences or leave a special message for Bob's family, please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved