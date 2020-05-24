Robert "Bob" Simon
Robert "Bob" Simon, of Sylvania went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at Heartland at ProMedica.
He was born in Toledo Ohio, on July 23, 1940. Bob graduated from Springfield High School and attended the University of Toledo.
In the early years Bob worked as a meat cutter for Joseph's and then Foodtown Grocery Stores. After retiring, he drove a school bus for the Sylvania School System where he enjoyed driving students to and from their schools.
His passion for the Lord, time spent with his family, and all things Ohio State were apparent to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. As a lifelong fisherman he loved to wet a line, especially with his kids. Bob would often take his family to the cottage at the lake or camping to enjoy special times. He was also very active in their church throughout his life. He was a gentle soul who will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all.
Bob is survived by his Wife and Partner of 55 years, Mary "Carol" Simon; Brother, John (Karen) Simon; Sons, Ken (Janice) Zraik, Rob (Renee) Simon, Michael (Michele) Zraik, Steven (Sue) Simon, Rick (Sue) Simon; and Daughter Kathy (Rick) Pidcock. Bob had 16 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Robert E. and Frances L. Simon.
Visitation and Services will be private due to the current circumstances. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. He will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.