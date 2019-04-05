Robert Slagle, Sr.



Robert Slagle, Sr., of Daleville, AL, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was 67.



Robert was born January 25, 1952, in Toledo, OH, to the late Richard and Dorothy Slagle. He served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years as a highly decorated and distinguished soldier and was a Vietnam War Veteran. In 1995 he was elected as the President of the Daleville Area Chamber of Commerce and served five terms. He became the Executive Secretary of Fort Rucker Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army in 1995 and continued his position until his death. In 2017 he retired from AUSA. He was also the past President of the Daleville Rotary Club and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and served on the City Council for Daleville.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Slagle; step-father, Lawrence Pomeroy and half-brother, Lawrence Kenneth.



He is survived by his son, Robert "Rob" Slagle, Jr. (Sherry) of Montgomery, AL; grandchildren, Morgan, Reagan and Robert III "Trey" all of Montgomery, AL; and sister, Kathy Finnegan of Key Colony Beach, FL.



Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, AL, with Reverend Jim Duhaime officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday beginning at 12:30 p.m. and continuing until service time.



Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary