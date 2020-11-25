1/1
Robert Stanford Golde
1951 - 2020
Robert Stanford Golde

Robert Stanford Golde, age 69, of Sylvania Twp. died Thursday November 19, 2020. Rob was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 3, 1951 to Jerome and Leba Rae Golde.

He was currently employed as a carrier with the United States Postal Service and had spent many years in the insurance industry, as the consummate salesman's salesman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Rebecca and Joseph Abramson and Rose and Adolf Goldhammer; stepfather, Zollie Caudill and sister, Judith Golde Struve.

Surviving is his wife, Nancy (Holland) Golde; brother, Leonard (Kathy) Golde; sister, Joni Conner; sons, Scott and Joseph (Janelle) Golde; T. Alexander (Lora) and Nathaniel (Jennifer) Rhone; daughter, Nicole (David) Golde-Frazier and Pops';grandchildren, Nickolas, Hunter, Juliana, Joel, Jenna, Isabelle, Owen, Lillianne, Theodore and Bianca.

A family memorial service will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615. Friends may view the service through Facebook LIVE/Nancy Golde beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Valentine Theatre, http://www.valentinetheatre.com or the Spina Bifida Association http://www.sbaa@sbaa.org/, both near to Rob's heart or the donors choice.

YTM… Dad

www.wickfh.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
November 24, 2020
