Robert T. Anderson
Robert Todd Anderson, 69, of Toledo and Holland, Ohio, passed away on January 24, 2020, while at the Genacross Lutheran Services at Wolf Creek in Holland, Ohio. Robert worked as an E.M.T. with St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center and also drove for Black and White Cap Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Julia Anderson.
There will be a visitation at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, January 31st, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. His funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery, Holland, Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 30, 2020