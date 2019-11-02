Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:30 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
1842 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH
View Map
Robert T. Connolly


1929 - 2019
Robert T. Connolly Obituary
Robert T. Connolly

Robert T. Connolly, 90 years old, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on July 8, 1929 to Thomas and Elsie (Pohlman) Connolly.

Robert graduated from Macomber High School. He retired from Trans American Trucking Company where he was a dispatcher for over 35 years. Robert worked for the Toledo Zoo and volunteered for the University of Toledo Medical Center and The Sight Center during his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Rose; son Robert Connolly; brothers Gerald and Thomas; sisters Jean Bensley, and Lucille Allen. Robert is survived by sons, James, John and Walt (Sheryl) Connolly; daughter in law, Marlene Connolly; grandchildren, James Connolly Jr., Sean (Kristi) Connolly, Danielle (Brad) Mockensturm, Michelle (Cory) Emerine, Nathan Connolly, and Natalie (Taylor) Short, Tresure and Tayleigh Trumbull; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great- great granddaughter.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Sunday, November 3rd from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service will begin at 4:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will begin Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1842 Airport Hwy., Toledo, OH 43609, where the family will greet guests beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 2, 2019
