Robert T. Cox



Robert Thayer Cox, age 89, passed away with his loving family by his side on April 6, 2019 at Ohio Living Swan Creek after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Bob was born November 19, 1929 in Toledo, the son of the late Robert A. and Kathleen Cox. He was raised in the Toledo area, attending Nazareth Hall Grade School, Scott High School (Class of 1948) and Bowling Green State University. During the Korean War, Bob served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force. On July 7, 1951, Bob married the love of his life, Eldonna Seawater, and their commitment to each other remains a blessing 67 years later. Bob was initially employed by Argus Camera, moving on to Eastman Kodak where he worked for over 2 decades, ascending to Regional Sales Manager. During those 40 years, the Cox family resided in Milwaukee, Dallas, Philadelphia, Omaha, Rochester, Toronto, and Chicago. He was a long time member and past president of the Ottawa County Shrine, and an active member of Hope Lutheran for 20 years. Bob was a dedicated University of Michigan football fan and a season ticket holder for many years.



Bob is survived by his wife, Eldonna (Seawater) Cox; children, Jeb (Elaine) Cox, Barbara (Mark) Perry, Nancy Cox, and Ted Cox; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 2201 Secor Rd., Toledo on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the memorial service at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be sent to . Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019