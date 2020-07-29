Robert "Gonzo" T. TuckerRobert "Gonzo" T. Tucker, 66, of Temperance, MI, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 26, 2020.He was born February 13, 1954, the son of Robert and Betty Jane (Aberling) Tucker.Robert was usually the life of the party. He loved being outside, and was a motorcycle rider who loved rock n' roll, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and he loved his grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of five years, Vicki A. Tucker; sons, Robert John (Aurelia) Tucker, Michael (Jaime) Tucker, and Richard (Kristi) Tucker; mother of his boys, Mona (Glenn) Kurtz; step-children, Katelyn (Dan) Murtagh and Kyle (Nicole) Straube; and siblings, Linda (Doug) LaLonde, Thomas Tucker, and Kenneth (Barbara) Tucker.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty; a brother, Scott Tucker; and his 4 legged friend, "Pearle Girl".Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Friday at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Humane Society. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting