|
|
Robert Thomas Ronau
Robert Thomas Ronau, age 90 years, passed away on January 5th, 2020. Robert was born in Toledo, Ohio to Thomas Edward and Dorothy Marie Ronau. He married Marjorie Carol Florian, his wife of 63 years on October 15, 1955. She preceded him in death on July 30, 2018.
Robert "Bob" was a 1948 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He then attended St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War Conflict and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Bob spent his career working for Ryan Sutherland.
Outside of work, Bob absolutely loved the game of golf. He enjoyed two holes in one during his career. Equally passionate was his love of anything Notre Dame including football and men's and women's basketball.
Bob is survived by his children Robert (Maureen) Ronau Jr., Cathy (Michael) Pickett, Sandra (Patrick) Harrigan, Susan (Jeffrey) Skeldon, Michael (Karyn) Ronau, Julie (Heath) Welsh; 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
The family expresses appreciation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, especially Jessica and Cindy.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on the 9th of January at 10:00 a.m. followed by entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation C/O Robert Ronau., P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020