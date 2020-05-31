Robert Thomas Turvey
Robert "Rob" Thomas Turvey, was taken from us unexpectedly Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. Rob was born in Toledo, Ohio, on April 30, 1970, to Robert and Dianne (Gross) Turvey. He attended Whittier Elementary School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1988. After receiving an Associate Degree from Owens Technical College in Automotive Technology, he continued his education as an employee of Ford Motor Company.
Rob has worked at Ford Motor's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville for the past 27 years. He was a member of the UAW and an apprentice Tool Maker at the time of his death. With one class left before graduation Rob was looking forward with great anticipation to receive the title of Skilled Tradesman in Tool Making. Prior to starting his career with Ford, Rob cooked part time at various restaurants in the Toledo area and worked as a mechanic at Dave White Chevrolet.
Growing up he had a number of interests, which included excelling in gymnastics, wrestling in high school as well as participating in karate and soccer. He also coached his children in volleyball and soccer. To this day, he was an avid volleyball player, playing in a league in Louisville.
Rob had a bright, infectious, winning smile that could light up a room. He was a generous, kind, loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved boating, volleyball, riding his Harley, traveling, especially to Las Vegas and anywhere warm. He enjoyed his trips to the beach and Disney World with his children. He also would never miss the Kentucky Derby with family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Dianne and Jim Jagielski and Robert and Carol Turvey; his children, Jocelyn Turvey, Robert "RJ" Turvey and Kaden Turvey; his sisters, Michelle "Shelly" Turvey (Chad) Albert, Shelby (Jeff) Lemke and Jamie (Chris) Ferguson; his brother, Brent Turvey; 7 grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ken and Jane Turvey, Valentine and Marietta Gross, and Harry and Celia Jagielski.
Robert's Life Celebration will begin with visitation Thursday, June 4, from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at
Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio, where social distancing measures will be followed. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until noon, for anyone who wants to visit but has special needs or concerns about public gatherings. The family will also be greeting guests at the funeral home Friday, June 5, from noon until the funeral service begins at 2:00 p.m. with Fr. Anthony Coci officiating. The family encourages those wishing to attend Rob's funeral remotely to log onto: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/85055044 Friday June 5, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be available for viewing for 90 days.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.