Robert Thompson
1935 - 2020
Robert Thompson

June 17, 1935 - May 15, 2020

Robert R. Thompson, 84, of Oregon died May 15, 2020 at St. Charles-Mercy Hospital. Bob was born in Belding, Mi., to Edward (Helen Burns) Thompson. Bob was a veteran of the Army during the Korean War. He was also a life member of the Walbridge VFW Post #9963, where he held the office of trustee for three years. Bob was a barber and owned Bob's Barber Shop on Route 2 in Jerusalem Twp. Bob's interest included boating, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was also well known for his canvas work and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Surviving are wife, Margaret A. (Rodriguez) Thompson; children, Laura Thompson, Douglas (Tracy) Thompson; step-Children, Ricardo Rodriguez and Rebecca Reynolds; his five grandchildren, Melody, Leah, Andrea Thompson, A.J. (Katie) Reynolds, Josiah Heilman; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; late wife, Elizabeth; and step-son, T.J. Reynolds.

Visitation with be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. with a VFW #9963 service at 6:30 p.m. Please remember social distance will be observed. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121)

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Walbridge V.F.W. Post #9963 c/o T.J. Reynolds Scholarship Fund. Online condolences and an online guest book may be left at www.witzlershankfh.com

www.witzlershank.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
JUN
2
Service
06:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
4196663121
