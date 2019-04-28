Robert "Bob" "Buck" Vrooman



On April 25th, 2019, Bob went home to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Ebeid Hospice Residence, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born October 2, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert L.and Helen (Leiter) Vrooman. The family settled in the West Toledo area and Bob graduated in 1958 from Whitmer High School along with his future life partner Cathy (Wimmers) Vrooman. After graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and graduated from the Naval Electrical School in Great Lakes, Illinois. On July 23, 1960, Bob and Cathy were married at Trilby Methodist Church and moved to Norfolk, Virginia to begin their life together. When their active duty time was over , they returned to Toledo and moved to a home in Sylvania Township. Bob continued his Navy service as an instructor in the Navy Reserve at the USNR & MCRTC at Bayview Park, Toledo, Ohio.



Bob was very active in his children's activities. He served as Webelos Den Leader and Cub Master of Cub Pack 153 and on the Troop Committee of Scout Troop 153. He was an assistant baseball coach in the STRA recreational league with his boys. Watching his daughter Amy play softball for the Emmanuel Warriors and winning pinewood derby races were some of his favorite pastimes.



On Feb. 21, 1972, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior. Baptism and membership in Emmanuel Baptist Church followed. Bob loved serving the Lord and people of Emmanuel. He served in many capacities in his time at Emmanuel as Deacon, Sunday School Class Leader, Finance and Property Management Committee, Construction Management and musical prop builder.



Bob's work career after his Navy service started at Kaiser Jeep, Dohler-Jarvis Die Casting and Owens-Illinois Inc. He was an Electrian at the O-I Tech Center Maintenance Superintendent at Levis Park and Plant Engineer of One Seagate when it was the World Headquarters for Owens Illinois. While working at O-I, he started Vrooman Electric Company and specialized in Urban Renewal projects. After retiring from O-I he worked for SSOE Inc. in the Construction Administration/ Field Services Group.



Bob and his wife Cathy were members of the Toledo Craftsman's Guild, where his love of woodworking and building crafts brought joy to many.



Many friends were made on the airways as K8TNN as he enjoyed chatting and meeting people on his Ham Radio. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family on camping trips, fishing, outdoor activities and sports with his children. He loved his Lord and family very much. Bob had stories for days, and told them with such life and love you couldn't help but listen. He was a caring and compassionate father who loved and lived with all his heart and will forever be missed.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his High School Sweetheart and wife of 55 years Cathy along with their oldest son Robert "Larry" Vrooman.



Bob is survived by his brother, Larry (Carolyn) Vrooman; Son Raymond; daughter Amy (Jason) Spang; daughters-in-law, Sue (Norm) Dotson and Kimberly Vrooman; Brother-in-law Robert E. (Barb) Wimmers; Grandchildren, Randy Vrooman, Tara (Mike) Coakley, Heather Vrooman, Conner and Grayson Spang; Great grandson Landon Coakley and his Cincinnati family along with his extended Emmanuel Family.



The family will receive guests on Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 3 to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300).The funeral service will be on Wednesday May 1, 2019 with visitation at 10:00 a.m.and the service to follow at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Emmanuel Baptist Church, 4207 Laskey Rd. Toledo(419-473-3280). Interment will follow in the Toledo Memorial Park. Pastor Paul Mattiesen will be officiating.



Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Emmanuel Baptist Church or .



The family would like to thank the staffs of Hickey Ridge of Temperance and Ebeid Hospice Residence.



To leave a special message for Bob's family, please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019