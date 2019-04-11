Robert W Bureau



Robert W. Bureau, age 64, of Grovetown, GA formerly of Toledo, OH passed away on March 24, 2019 at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, GA, with his loving wife and sister by his side. Robert was born July 18, 1955 in Napoleon, OH to Donald and Marjorie Bureau. He was employed at Johnson Controls for more than 30 years. Robert was a real true Buckeye Fan. He is preceded in death by his mother, father and sister, Cindy.



Robert is survived by his wife of 21 years, Gloria Bureau; sister, Jane Urbanowicz; brothers, John Bureau, Charles (Anya) Bureau; four nieces, nine great nieces and nephews along with a host of friends and special friends Heaven and Don.Bob I will miss you and will love you always your loving wife Gloria.Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at American Legion Hall, Adams Post, 206 S. Byrne Rd, Toledo, OH 43615. Rev. Janet Orr of First Church of God of Toledo, officiant. Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311



