Robert W. "Bob" Cox5/7/2020 - 8/27/2020Robert W. Cox, age 104, currently of Adrian, Michigan passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Gaslight Village Assisted Living in Adrian. He was born May 7, 1916 in Toledo to Elmer and Freda (Hatt) Cox.Robert proudly served his country during WWII, enlisting in the US Army in 1942 earning an Honorable Discharge in 1945. Upon enlisting he was assigned to the 82nd Division and soon transferred to the 80th Infantry, 318 Regiment. His military service continued as he became a 2nd Lt. then Captain serving under General Patton. During his service Robert was the recipient of a Double Bronze Star in regognition of his valor.Robert married the love of his life, Charlotte on March 29th, 1941 in Toledo and together they raised 3 children. Robert and Charlotte were lifelong residents of Toledo, Ohio until moving to Cleveland to live with their son. Later Robert moved to Adrian, Michigan becoming the first resident at Gaslight Village Community in 2014, where he lived the rest of his life.Robert was a longtime member of Lewis Avenue Baptist Church where he chaired the Board of Deacons for many years. He will also be remembered as the most tenured Sunday School Teacher at Lewis Avenue Baptist Church, teaching well into his 80's.Robert was employed in the Insurance Industry as an Insurance Adjuster with Allstate Insurance Company for more than 35 years, retiring in 1981.He enjoyed working with his hands, crafting many things. His crafts included a special Christmas tree heirloom he gifted to each of his children that they continue to display every Holiday Season.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlotte Cox and brother, Albert Cox. Robert is survived by his children,Robert "Mike" (Brenda K.) Cox, Robin (John) Ritz and Michele (Thomas) Ritz; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren and special niece, Sandra Buhl.The family will receive guests Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday, September 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Lewis Avenue Baptist Church, 6320 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI, where there will be viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis Avenue Baptist Church in Robert's memory.