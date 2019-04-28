The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. "Bob" Fitzgerald


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert W. "Bob" Fitzgerald Obituary
Robert "Bob" W. Fitzgerald

The family of Bob Fitzgerald sadly announce his passing on April 21, 2019.

Bob was born July 1, 1925. He spent some of his childhood and early adult life in Rossford, OH before moving his family to Maumee, OH in 1956. Bob was a graduate of Rossford H.S. where he met his future wife of 72 years, LaVerne Lindeman. Bob was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy and was a retiree of L.O.F.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, LaVerne; children, Mike and Robbie; 4 grandchildren, Jeff Hiestand, Bobby (Sherry) Hiestand, Lindsay Fitzgerald, Derek (Lauren) Rohrs; and 7 great-grandchildren, Noah, Kaden, Kohl, Samantha, Tyler, Makayla, Andrew.

Hats off to the caring folks at Hospice of N.W. Ohio, thank you!

As Bob requested, there will be no visitation or services. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, OH.
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Download Now