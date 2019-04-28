Robert "Bob" W. Fitzgerald



The family of Bob Fitzgerald sadly announce his passing on April 21, 2019.



Bob was born July 1, 1925. He spent some of his childhood and early adult life in Rossford, OH before moving his family to Maumee, OH in 1956. Bob was a graduate of Rossford H.S. where he met his future wife of 72 years, LaVerne Lindeman. Bob was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy and was a retiree of L.O.F.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, LaVerne; children, Mike and Robbie; 4 grandchildren, Jeff Hiestand, Bobby (Sherry) Hiestand, Lindsay Fitzgerald, Derek (Lauren) Rohrs; and 7 great-grandchildren, Noah, Kaden, Kohl, Samantha, Tyler, Makayla, Andrew.



Hats off to the caring folks at Hospice of N.W. Ohio, thank you!



As Bob requested, there will be no visitation or services. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, OH.





Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019