Robert W. "Bob" Hanna
Robert W. "Bob" Hanna, age 88, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Flower Hospital surrounded by loving family. He was born on December 29, 1930 to Dewey and Alvena (Wuertz) Hanna in Ottawa Lake, Michigan. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War. He was an avid reader, loved politics, dogs, fishing, and gardening. Bob enjoyed running his own flea market. Bob was a great cook and liked playing cards, especially euchre and pinochle. He loved spending time with his family, and his smile and spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Mower; siblings, Richard, Donald "Joe", Ruth and Frances. Bob is survived by his loving children, Laura (Fred) Nickens, Pam (Wayne) Bezeau, Craig (Sandra) Hanna, Donald (Stephanie) Hanna, Jeff Hanna and Maryanne (Brian) Huddleston; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3– 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Funeral Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider The ALS Guardian Angels Foundation.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019