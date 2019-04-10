Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Maumee, OH
View Map
Robert W. Klimczak Sr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert W. Klimczak Sr. Obituary
Robert W. Klimczak, Sr.

Robert W. Klimczak, Sr., age 75, of Maumee, passed away on April 8, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1943 to William and Pearl (Makowski) Klimczak. Robert served his country in the United States Navy. He worked for GM Powertrain, retiring in 2000. Robert was a member of the Whitehouse American Legion Post 384, the Maumee Elks, and the Maumee Eagles where he also played on their pool league. Robert enjoyed golfing - making a hole-in-one at White Pines Golf Course, traveling to northern Michigan, and appearing as Santa Claus at various locations in the Toledo area. He was also a talented carpenter and artist, including making stained glass art in his home studio.

Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife in 1996, Suzanne and sisters, Florence Carter and Dorothy Angers. He will be dearly missed by his children Debra, Robert Jr., and Christopher (Christie) Klimczak; sister, Barbara Lammie; girlfriend, Diana Duquette; and many extended family and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 4-8:00 p.m. and Friday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 with prayers in the mortuary at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, Maumee at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maumee, Ohio. Memorial tributes may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Messages of condolence may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019
