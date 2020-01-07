|
Robert W. Kurth
Robert W. Kurth, 74, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born April 28,1945, in Toledo and was the son of James and Betty Kurth. Bob was a graduate of Bedford High School. He married Linda Mominee on April 30, 1966. He was the owner and operator of B & L Frame and Auto. Bob retired from the automotive business after many years.
He was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, for many years. Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, NASCAR, golf and snowmobiling. He was a devoted family man and loved working on cars.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Linda Kurth; children, Rob Kurth Jr., Sherri (Greg Hardmon) Vitek and Tim Kurth; grandchildren, Rodney (Allison), Amanda, Abigail, Kayla, Josh, Leah and Blythe; great-grandchildren, Violet and Charlotte; brother, James (Sally) Kurth II; sister, Barbara (Ron) Genson and Frances Kurth and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his nephew, James Kurth III.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), where a "Sharing of Memories" will be held at 7 p.m. Prayers will begin on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at St. Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Road. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at the Goerlich Center, Home Health Care and Ebeid Hospice, for their wonderful care.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020