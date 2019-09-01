|
|
Robert W. Matile
Robert W. Matile, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Robert retired from Surface Combustion of Maumee, OH as a purchasing agent. US Army veteran.
Beloved husband of Madelon (nee Mitchell) of 56 years. Cherished father of David, Elizabeth Hennessee, Michael Matile (Kimberly); beloved grandfather of Matthew and Madelon Hennessee and Thomas Matile; and brother of Suzanne Kandik (deceased). Beloved son of the late William and Letha Matile.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15th at 1pm in the Chapel at St. Mary's of the Woods, 35755 Detroit Road, Avon. Private Interment at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland OH 44192. 440-333-9774.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019