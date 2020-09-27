1/1
Robert W. "Bob" Murray
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" W. Murray

Robert "Bob" W. Murray, age 86, of Coldwater, Michigan passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 9, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio to the late John and Marian Murray.

Family will be receiving guests from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43617 (419 392 9500). Services for Bob will be private and he will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.

To share memories and condolences with Bob's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved