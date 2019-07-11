Robert W. Preston Sr.



Robert W. Preston Sr., 81 of Oak Harbor, Ohio formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away July 8, 2019. Mr. Preston was born on May 28, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan to Edmund and Alice (Strumbrier) Preston. Mr. Preston was a graduate of Wait High School. Mr. Preston retired from Conrail as an engineer in 1992 previously he worked for New York Central and Penn Central Railroads.



Robert lived his life to the fullest, and was a very kind and genuine man. Altruistic, young at heart, connoisseur of life. A true friend to many; From volunteering his time, going to garage sales, riding his bike, walking, horses, or simply spending time with his friends and family, Robert's heart and soul was always on display. Everything seemed to come natural, even when playing with his great grandkids. An old soul that was young at heart.



Mr. Preston was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ruby Murry, and grandson Michael Preston. Surviving are his sons, Donald Preston, Robert Preston Jr.; daughter, Tammie Preston; grandchildren, Don Preston Jr., Robert Mozer, Earl Roughton, Julie Smith, also surviving are 10 great grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Arrangements by the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road.



Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019