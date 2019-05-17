|
Robert W. Sorgen
Robert W. Sorgen, 76, of Franklin, MI, died May 9, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, MI.
Born February 25, 1943 in Toledo, OH to William and Frances (Lederhaus) Sorgen, Bob was an engineer for Fisher Body and Chrysler Corp. He graduated from DeVilbiss HS in 1961.
Survived by children William, John, and Rebecca; 4 grandchildren; life partner Annette Ryska; and brother Rick.
Friends will be received Sunday, May 19, 1-7 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons, 32515 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI. Condolences to desmondfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Gift of Life Foundation, 3861 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108.
Published in The Blade on May 17, 2019