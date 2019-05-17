Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sorgen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Sorgen


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert W. Sorgen Obituary
Robert W. Sorgen

Robert W. Sorgen, 76, of Franklin, MI, died May 9, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, MI.

Born February 25, 1943 in Toledo, OH to William and Frances (Lederhaus) Sorgen, Bob was an engineer for Fisher Body and Chrysler Corp. He graduated from DeVilbiss HS in 1961.

Survived by children William, John, and Rebecca; 4 grandchildren; life partner Annette Ryska; and brother Rick.

Friends will be received Sunday, May 19, 1-7 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons, 32515 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI. Condolences to desmondfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Gift of Life Foundation, 3861 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108.

Published in The Blade on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now