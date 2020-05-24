Robert W. Sorgenfrei
Robert William Sorgenfrei died Saturday, May 23, 2020 following a long and fulfilled life of service, family and adventure.
Born February 3, 1927 to Lester and Marie Sorgenfrei, Bob graduated from DeVillbis High School in Toledo. He served in the United State Air Force during World War II and used his GI benefits to study engineering at The University of Toledo.
Bob's education helped him to build a long career beginning as a land surveyor and later serving as a water and sewer distribution engineer. He was Director of Utilities in Bowling Green, Ohio from 1967-1981 and later led a water distribution system expansion project in Montgomery County, Ohio.
In June 1949 Bob married the former Evelyn Pilz. The two raised three boys, Rich (Beth), Jim (Vicki) and Don (Diana) Sorgenfrei. As the boys grew, the family enjoyed camping trips and Bob spent time supporting their Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts activities. With their children grown, Bob and Evelyn spent time traveling with friends across the United States, Canada and Europe.
In retirement Bob and Evelyn lived in Bradenton, Fla but in recent years returned to the Toledo region to be near family. A former Mason, Bob spent his final years at The Browning Masonic Community in Waterville.
Bob was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn; parents, Lester and Marie; and sister, Elaine. He is survived by his sons; as well as eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Services will be private. Bob's family would like to note their appreciation to the staffs of Browning Masonic Community and Ohio Living Hospice for the wonderful loving care that they gave Robert in his final days. Please leave online condolences by visiting walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Robert William Sorgenfrei died Saturday, May 23, 2020 following a long and fulfilled life of service, family and adventure.
Born February 3, 1927 to Lester and Marie Sorgenfrei, Bob graduated from DeVillbis High School in Toledo. He served in the United State Air Force during World War II and used his GI benefits to study engineering at The University of Toledo.
Bob's education helped him to build a long career beginning as a land surveyor and later serving as a water and sewer distribution engineer. He was Director of Utilities in Bowling Green, Ohio from 1967-1981 and later led a water distribution system expansion project in Montgomery County, Ohio.
In June 1949 Bob married the former Evelyn Pilz. The two raised three boys, Rich (Beth), Jim (Vicki) and Don (Diana) Sorgenfrei. As the boys grew, the family enjoyed camping trips and Bob spent time supporting their Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts activities. With their children grown, Bob and Evelyn spent time traveling with friends across the United States, Canada and Europe.
In retirement Bob and Evelyn lived in Bradenton, Fla but in recent years returned to the Toledo region to be near family. A former Mason, Bob spent his final years at The Browning Masonic Community in Waterville.
Bob was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn; parents, Lester and Marie; and sister, Elaine. He is survived by his sons; as well as eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Services will be private. Bob's family would like to note their appreciation to the staffs of Browning Masonic Community and Ohio Living Hospice for the wonderful loving care that they gave Robert in his final days. Please leave online condolences by visiting walkerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.