Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Robert W. Weaver

Robert W. Weaver, 60, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at The Toledo Hospital. He was born in Toledo January 27, 2059. Robert was employed with B & F Medical for more than 20 years. He also worked in the maintenance division of Sunshine Communities for the past 10 years. He loved to travel, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed playing golf.

Robert is survived by his loving mother Charlene Weaver; sister Karen (Walter) Ciesler; brother Steven (Laurie) Weaver; nieces Amy Oliver and Lindsay Kothmann; nephews Andrew Ciesler, Steven Jr. and Kyle Weaver; and 8 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Robert L. Weaver.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Sunday, March 17th from 4 – 8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Monday the 18th at 11 AM, with Rev. Mary Jo Bray from Sunshine Communities officiating. Robert will be laid to rest with his dad at Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to offer memorials, in Roberts memory, are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, Sunshine Communities 7223 Maumee Western Road, Maumee, OH. 43537.

Robert was a special man who never knew a stranger, he will be missed! Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019
