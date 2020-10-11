1/1
Robert "Rob" Walrod Jr.
Robert "Rob" Walrod Jr.

Born October 17, 1971, Rob passed away in Irvine, KY on September 27, 2020 at age 48. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Maynard and Isabelle Walrod, maternal grandparents Maynard and Eileen France. Niece, Angelia Zabawa. Cousin, David M. Walrod.

Rob was a devoted and loving father to his children and is survived by Justin Walrod, Samantha Walrod, and Daniel Walrod. He was also devoted to his parents, Joyce (France ) and Robert Walrod Sr.; sisters, Terese (Walrod) and John Kelley, Carrie (Walrod) Zabawa; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

For over 15 years Rob called Kentucky home. He loved the mountains, forests, valleys and streams, and living in the middle of nowhere. He enjoyed ATV riding with Justin and Daniel, and Sami and Rob loved to go to "cruise ins" and check out all the new and old cars.

On Tuesday October 13, 2020 will be a celebration of life at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 4555 N. Haven Ave, Toledo, OH. There will be visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church vestibule. And mass will begin at 11 a.m. officiated by the Rev. Father Frank Speier.

Due to Covid 19 the mass will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. for those who are interested. It can be watched at youtube, http://www.stcatherinetoledo.com

The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice or the American Heart Assoc.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
