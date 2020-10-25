Robert Walter DeLaRonde
Robert Walter DeLaRonde, 86, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on March 8, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late John and Leona Hitchcock DeLaRonde. Mr. DeLaRonde served 8 years in the Naval Reserves and was a retired accountant. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #649, Scottish Rite, and Valley of Harrisburg. Mr. DeLaRonde was also a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Red Lion, PA. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald DeLaRonde.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Merce DeLaRonde; children, Robert DeLaRonde, Jr. (Sherri), Lisa Robbins (Mark); sister, Shirley Herzberg; grandchildren, Jessica, Rachel, Rob, Austin, Shanna, Mikayla, Chad; and great grandchildren, Titus, Noah, Judah, Charity, Toby, Ellie, and James.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the DeLaRonde family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
.