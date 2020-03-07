|
Robert Warren Kuckuck
Robert Warren Kuckuck, 96 yrs, of Temperance, MI, died Wednesday March 4, 2020, in Toledo ProMedica Hospital, Toledo, OH. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday March 8, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. He will lie-in-state at Morocco United Brethren Church, Temperance, MI, Monday March 9, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Todd Greenman and Pastor Phillip Burkett will co-celebrate. Burial will be in LaSalle Township Cemetery, LaSalle, MI.
Born August 16, 1923, in Ashley, Indiana. Robert was the son of Emil and Inez (Buss) Kuckuck. He was a 1941 Salem Center High School Graduate, Salem Center, Indiana. He served with the US Navy from 1943-1946 in WWII. He married Arlene Kliem on August 3, 1947, in LaSalle, MI. He was a Teacher for Four County Career Center for 15 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of Morocco United Brethren Church, the Gideon Society, the National LST Association and the State LST Association. He loved gardening, teaching Bible Studies, home repairing, was a handyman and even built his first home.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene; children, Randy (Cathie Paul) Kuckuck, Ronald Kuckuck, Rebecca (Curt) Dahms; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Phyllis Vergon.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Gideon Association.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2020