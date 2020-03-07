Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morocco United Brethren Church
Temperance, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Morocco United Brethren Church
Temperance, MI
View Map

Robert Warren Kuckuck


1923 - 2020
Robert Warren Kuckuck Obituary
Robert Warren Kuckuck

Robert Warren Kuckuck, 96 yrs, of Temperance, MI, died Wednesday March 4, 2020, in Toledo ProMedica Hospital, Toledo, OH. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday March 8, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. He will lie-in-state at Morocco United Brethren Church, Temperance, MI, Monday March 9, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Todd Greenman and Pastor Phillip Burkett will co-celebrate. Burial will be in LaSalle Township Cemetery, LaSalle, MI.

Born August 16, 1923, in Ashley, Indiana. Robert was the son of Emil and Inez (Buss) Kuckuck. He was a 1941 Salem Center High School Graduate, Salem Center, Indiana. He served with the US Navy from 1943-1946 in WWII. He married Arlene Kliem on August 3, 1947, in LaSalle, MI. He was a Teacher for Four County Career Center for 15 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of Morocco United Brethren Church, the Gideon Society, the National LST Association and the State LST Association. He loved gardening, teaching Bible Studies, home repairing, was a handyman and even built his first home.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene; children, Randy (Cathie Paul) Kuckuck, Ronald Kuckuck, Rebecca (Curt) Dahms; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Phyllis Vergon.

Memorial contributions can be made to: The Gideon Association.

To send the family condolences please go online to:

capaulfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2020
