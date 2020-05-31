Roberta A. Dauer
1941 - 2020
Roberta A. Dauer

Roberta A. Dauer, 78, of Oregon, Ohio. passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Oregon Healthcare Center. She was born on May 30, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, to Robert and Ruth Reininger. Roberta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed.

Roberta is survived by her son, Randy (Barbara) Wilkerson; grandchildren, Randi, Michelle, Danica, and Brandon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; brother, Richard; dear friend and companion, Jerald.

Private graveside services will be held for the family at Willow Cemetery.

Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
