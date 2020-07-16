Roberta Armelia Franco Guerrero Figueroa



Roberta Armelia Franco Guerrero Figueroa,53, born December 2, 1966, to parents, Connie Franco and Robert "Bob" Guerrero Sr.(Irma), passed away July 8, 2020, in Houston, Texas.



She is survived by husband, Javier Figueroa; children, Brandy Guerrero 36, Jeri Guerrero 35, Roberto Martin 33, and Chelsea Zapata 32; her loving siblings, Roy Franco (Charles), Victoria Franco Sheffield (John), Luis Franco (Melissa), Amy O'Rourke (Jack), Robert Guerrero Jr. (Eliza), Sebastian Guerrero (Crissy), Monica Guerrero, and David Herrera; Robertas grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other loved ones grieve and remember a life gone so soon. Memorial services/rememberance will be determined at a later date.





